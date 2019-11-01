Market Overview

Alibaba Reports Q2 Earnings Beat, Cites Thriving Digital Economy
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 01, 2019
Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales results on Friday.

Alibaba reported earnings of $1.83 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.50 by 22%. This is a 30.71% increase over earnings of $1.40 per share from the same period last year. The company reported sales of $16.651 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $16.46 billion.

See Also: MongoDB Trades Higher On New Partnership With Alibaba

"Our digital economy continues to thrive and prosper,” said Daniel Zhang, Executive Chairman and CEO. “We aim to serve over one billion annual active consumers and help our merchants achieve over RMB10 trillion in annual gross merchandise volume by end of fiscal 2024. We will continue to invest in the user experience and innovative technology to create new value for consumers, as well as the millions of enterprises undergoing digital transformation in the new digital economy."

Alibaba shares closed Thursday's session at $176.67. The stock has a 52-week high of $195.72 and a 52-week low of $129.77.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

