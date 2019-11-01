9 Stocks To Watch For November 1, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $64.79 billion before the opening bell. Exxon Mobil shares slipped 0.1% to $67.50 in pre-market trading.
- Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) reported upbeat results for its second quarter and raised its quarterly dividend from $0.23 to $0.27 per share. Booz Allen Hamilton shares gained 5.2% to $74.00 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts are expecting Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) to have earned $1.5 per share on revenue of $16.46 billion in the latest quarter. Alibaba will release earnings before the markets open. Alibaba shares gained 1.8% to $79.86 in pre-market trading.
- Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. Colgate-Palmolive shares gained 0.2% to $68.75 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts expect AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) to report quarterly earnings at $2.30 per share on revenue of $8.38 billion before the opening bell. AbbVie shares rose 0.2% to $79.70 in pre-market trading.
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter on Thursday. United States Steel shares gained 4.2% to $11.99 in the pre-market trading session.
- Before the markets open, Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $37.69 billion. Chevron shares fell 0.1% to $116.00 in pre-market trading.
- Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) reported upbeat Q3 earnings, but sales missed estimates. The company also narrowed its FY19 sales guidance. Pinterest shares dipped 22% to $19.60 in the pre-market trading session.
- Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY19 sales guidance below analyst estimates. Avis Budget shares tumbled 12.3% to $26.05 in the pre-market trading session.
