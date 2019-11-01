9 Stocks To Watch For November 1, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $64.79 billion before the opening bell. Exxon Mobil shares slipped 0.1% to $67.50 in pre-market trading.

(NYSE: XOM) to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $64.79 billion before the opening bell. Exxon Mobil shares slipped 0.1% to $67.50 in pre-market trading. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) reported upbeat results for its second quarter and raised its quarterly dividend from $0.23 to $0.27 per share. Booz Allen Hamilton shares gained 5.2% to $74.00 in pre-market trading.

(NYSE: BAH) reported upbeat results for its second quarter and raised its quarterly dividend from $0.23 to $0.27 per share. Booz Allen Hamilton shares gained 5.2% to $74.00 in pre-market trading.



Analysts are expecting Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) to have earned $1.5 per share on revenue of $16.46 billion in the latest quarter. Alibaba will release earnings before the markets open. Alibaba shares gained 1.8% to $79.86 in pre-market trading.

(NYSE: BABA) to have earned $1.5 per share on revenue of $16.46 billion in the latest quarter. Alibaba will release earnings before the markets open. Alibaba shares gained 1.8% to $79.86 in pre-market trading. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. Colgate-Palmolive shares gained 0.2% to $68.75 in pre-market trading.

(NYSE: CL) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. Colgate-Palmolive shares gained 0.2% to $68.75 in pre-market trading. Analysts expect AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) to report quarterly earnings at $2.30 per share on revenue of $8.38 billion before the opening bell. AbbVie shares rose 0.2% to $79.70 in pre-market trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor