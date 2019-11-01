Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For November 1, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2019 6:50am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $1.78 billion.
  • AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.30 per share on revenue of $8.38 billion.
  • Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $64.79 billion.
  • Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.5 per share on revenue of $16.46 billion.
  • Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $37.69 billion.
  • Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $3.94 billion.
  • American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $11.96 billion.
  • Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $2.44 billion.
  • Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $4.54 billion.
  • American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AXL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion.
  • Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ: STX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $2.56 billion.
  • Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE: D) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $4.51 billion.
  • ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $707.02 million.
  • Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $1.80 billion.
  • Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $2.94 billion.
  • Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE: LNG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $2.26 billion.
  • Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE: IMO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $9.24 billion.
  • LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.76 per share on revenue of $9.07 billion.
  • MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE: MD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $876.66 million.
  • Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $532.94 million.
  • Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE: RDY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $8.38 billion.
  • Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE: PBA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $67.38 million.
  • Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) is expected to post quarterly loss at $1.10 per share on revenue of $190.00 thousand.
  • Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ: CACC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $8.94 per share on revenue of $380.36 million.

Economic Data Scheduled For Friday