Blue Apron Reports Q3 Earnings Miss
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 31, 2019 9:46am   Comments
Blue Apron Holdings (NYSE: APRN) reported third-quarter losses of $1.99 per share on Thursday, down from losses of 18 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported $99.5 million in sales this quarter. This is a 33.94% decrease over sales of $150.621 million the same period last year.

"We delivered third-quarter results in line with our guidance as we continue to focus on building for the future and managing the business for sustainable, long-term growth," said Linda Findley Kozlowski CEO of Blue Apron. "We continue to believe that the potential for Blue Apron remains significant and that with the execution of our strategy, we will achieve our 2020 growth targets."

Blue Apron shares were trading down 3% at $6.87 Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $24.60 and a 52-week low of $6.10.

Photo courtesy of Blue Apron.

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

