'A Great Quarter': Yeti Holdings Reports Q3 Beat-And-Raise

YETI Holdings (NYSE: YETI) reported third-quarter earnings of 30 cents per share Thursday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 26 cents by 15.38%.

The company reported quarterly sales of $229.1 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $222.09 million by 3.16%.

Yeti raised its fiscal year 2019 EPS guidance from a range of $1.07-$1.09 to $1.12-$1.14 against a $1.09 estimate and its sales growth guidance from a range of 13.5-14% year-over-year growth to 14.5-15%.

"Yeti had a great quarter. Third-quarter results were powered by a strong new product lineup and expanding gross margins — both powerful indicators of brand health and momentum. Supported by our four strategic growth drivers, we are increasing our full-year outlook and are set up for a strong finish to 2019," CEO Matt Reintjes said in a statement.

Yeti shares were trading down 4.93% at $33 at the time of publication in Thursday's premarket session. The stock has a 52-week high of $38.11 and a 52-week low of $12.40

Photo by Tony Webster via Wikimedia.