9 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 30, 2019 5:17pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) shares are up 15% after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 22 cents per share, beating estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $1.44 million, beating estimates by $20 million.
  • SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) shares are up 5% after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 7 cents per share, beating estimates by 5 cents. Sales came in at $476 million, missing estimates by $3.54 million.
  • Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ: HABT) shares are up 7% after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 6 cents per share, beating estimates by 5 cents. Sales came in at $117.3 million, beating estimates by $1.02 million.
  • Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares are up 2% after posting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $3.03, beating estimates by 20 cents per share. Sales came in at $64.04 billion, beating estimates by $1.05 billion.
  • Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) shares are up 2% after reporting a third-quarter sales beat. Earnings came in at a loss of $(1.57). Sales came in at $955.598 million, beating estimates by $43.338 million.
  • Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) shares are up 2% after reporting a fourth-quarter sales beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 70 cents per share, falling in line with consensus. Sales came in at $6.75 billion, beating estimates by $80 million. Global comparable store sales were up 5%.

Losers

  • Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) shares are down 12% despite reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 3 cents per share, beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $295.1 million, beating estimates by $7.29 million. The company issued weak fourth-quarter earnings guidance.
  • Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) shares are down 7.2% after third-quarter earnings came in line with consensus at 12 cents per share. Sales came in at $197.85 million, beating estimates by $4.32 million.
  • MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) shares are down 2% after reporting a third-quarter sales miss. Adjusted earnings came in at 31 cents per share, beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $3.314 billion, missing estimates by $16 million.

Posted-In: Earnings News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
