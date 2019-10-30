Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apple Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates, Services Revenue Up To $12.51B
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 30, 2019 4:39pm   Comments
Share:
Apple Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates, Services Revenue Up To $12.51B

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares are moving higher after posting a fiscal fourth-quarter earnings beat.

Earnings came in at $3.03, beating estimates by 20 cents per share. Sales came in at $64.04 billion, beating estimates by $1.05 billion.

Services revenue hit an all-time high of $12.5 billion, up from $10.6 billion in the same quarter last year. iPhone sales totaled $33.36 billion, down from $36.76 billion in the same period last year.

"We concluded a groundbreaking fiscal 2019 with our highest Q4 revenue ever, fueled by accelerating growth from Services, Wearables and iPad," CEO Tim Cook said. "With customers and reviewers raving about the new generation of iPhones, today's debut of new, noise-cancelling AirPods Pro, the hotly-anticipated arrival of Apple TV+ just two days away, and our best lineup of products and services ever, we're very optimistic about what the holiday quarter has in store."

The company sees first-quarter revenue between $85.5 billion and $89.5 billion, compared to the $86.92 billion estimate.

Apple's stock traded higher by 2% in the after-hours session. The stock closed at $243.26 per share, near its all-time high.

Related Links:

How Apple Shares Typically Trade Following Q4 Earnings

Apple Q4 Earnings Preview: The Street Eyes Strength In iPhone, Services

Posted-In: Apple Services Tim CookEarnings News Guidance Top Stories After-Hours Center Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Three Times A Charm? Rate Cut Comes As No Surprise, But Pause May Be Ahead
November Outlook: From Jobs To Fed to China, This Month Has it All
Fitbit, Pfizer, And More 'Fast Money' Picks For October 30
How Apple Shares Typically Trade Following Q4 Earnings
Decision Day: Fed On Tap Later, Followed by Apple, Facebook After Close
What We Know About HBO Max: Price, 'South Park,' Studio Ghibli And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Is Your Business Ready for the PG&E Power Outages?