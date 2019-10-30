Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Energy Stocks Fall 2%; US Fed Cuts Interest Rates

Toward the end of trading Wednesday, the Dow traded up 0.07% to 27,089.85, while the NASDAQ fell 0.03% to 8,274.08. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.03% to 3,035.84.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Utilities shares climbed 0.5% on Wednesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG), up 17%, and MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE: MDU), up 4%.

In trading on Wednesday, energy shares fell 2.1%.

Top Headline

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.

The company reported EPS at 15 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 11 cents. Sales came in at $23.36 billion, ahead of the $22.93 billion estimate.

Equities Trading UP

Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) spiked 32.8% to $3.20, after the company reported a third-quarter earnings beat and announced strong full-year guidance.

Equities Trading DOWN

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCN) shares nosedived 74.3% to $3.45, after the company announced that its CAPACITY Phase II proof-of-concept study of praliciguat in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) did not meet statistical significance on its primary endpoint.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 1.1% to $54.94, while gold traded up 0.2% to $1,493.20.

Silver traded down 0.4% Wednesday to $17.76, while copper fell 0.7% to $ 2.671.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly down today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.1%, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 1.3%, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index fell 0.2%. Meanwhile, the German DAX rose 0.04%, and the French CAC 40 rose 0.5% while UK shares were up 0.3%.

Economics