10 Stocks To Watch For October 30, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $22.93 billion before the opening bell. GE shares fell 0.3% to $9.04 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) to have earned $2.84 per share on revenue of $62.99 billion in the latest quarter. Apple will release earnings after the markets close. Apple shares gained 0.2% to $243.83 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: AAPL) to have earned $2.84 per share on revenue of $62.99 billion in the latest quarter. Apple will release earnings after the markets close. Apple shares gained 0.2% to $243.83 in after-hours trading.



Mattel Inc (NASDAQ: MAT) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. The company also announced its CFO search. Mattel shares climbed 20.5% to $12.72 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the markets open, YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion. YUM! Brands shares gained 0.1% to $109.85 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) to report quarterly earnings at $3.59 per share on revenue of $55.07 billion before the opening bell. McKesson shares rose 0.1% to $149.50 in after-hours trading.

