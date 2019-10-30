Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Stocks To Watch For October 30, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 30, 2019 4:14am   Comments
Share:
10 Stocks To Watch For October 30, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $22.93 billion before the opening bell. GE shares fell 0.3% to $9.04 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) to have earned $2.84 per share on revenue of $62.99 billion in the latest quarter. Apple will release earnings after the markets close. Apple shares gained 0.2% to $243.83 in after-hours trading.
  • Mattel Inc (NASDAQ: MAT) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. The company also announced its CFO search. Mattel shares climbed 20.5% to $12.72 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the markets open, YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion. YUM! Brands shares gained 0.1% to $109.85 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) to report quarterly earnings at $3.59 per share on revenue of $55.07 billion before the opening bell. McKesson shares rose 0.1% to $149.50 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Analysts expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) to post quarterly earnings at $1.91 per share on revenue of $17.36 billion after the closing bell. Facebook shares rose 0.1% to $189.55 in after-hours trading.
  • Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE: HLF) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter. Herbalife shares gained 4.6% to $42.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Wall Street expects Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) to post quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $6.67 billion after the closing bell. Starbucks shares gained 0.2% to $84.26 in after-hours trading.
  • After the closing bell, Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $11.27 billion. Bunge shares gained 1.2% to close at $56.19 on Tuesday.
  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) reported in-line earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed views. AMD shares fell 1.1% to $32.68 in the after-hours trading session.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + AMD)

Earnings Scheduled For October 30, 2019
8 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Apple Q4 Earnings Preview: The Street Eyes Strength In iPhone, Services
AMD Falls After Q3 Sales Miss
The Head Of Fidelity Institutional Outlines The 4 Macro Trends Taking Over Financial Services Right Now
Pick Up The Phone: Apple To Report Amid Enthusiasm Over Recent Launch
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

41 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday