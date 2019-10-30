10 Stocks To Watch For October 30, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $22.93 billion before the opening bell. GE shares fell 0.3% to $9.04 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) to have earned $2.84 per share on revenue of $62.99 billion in the latest quarter. Apple will release earnings after the markets close. Apple shares gained 0.2% to $243.83 in after-hours trading.
- Mattel Inc (NASDAQ: MAT) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. The company also announced its CFO search. Mattel shares climbed 20.5% to $12.72 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion. YUM! Brands shares gained 0.1% to $109.85 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) to report quarterly earnings at $3.59 per share on revenue of $55.07 billion before the opening bell. McKesson shares rose 0.1% to $149.50 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) to post quarterly earnings at $1.91 per share on revenue of $17.36 billion after the closing bell. Facebook shares rose 0.1% to $189.55 in after-hours trading.
- Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE: HLF) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter. Herbalife shares gained 4.6% to $42.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) to post quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $6.67 billion after the closing bell. Starbucks shares gained 0.2% to $84.26 in after-hours trading.
- After the closing bell, Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $11.27 billion. Bunge shares gained 1.2% to close at $56.19 on Tuesday.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) reported in-line earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed views. AMD shares fell 1.1% to $32.68 in the after-hours trading session.
