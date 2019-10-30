Earnings Scheduled For October 30, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $22.93 billion.
- YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.
- McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.59 per share on revenue of $55.07 billion.
- Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $11.27 billion.
- L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: LHX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.38 per share on revenue of $4.42 billion.
- Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.00 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.
- IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: IQV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $2.77 billion.
- WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.82 per share on revenue of $6.79 billion.
- Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share on revenue of $2.11 billion.
- Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $2.00 billion.
- Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE: BHGE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $6.11 billion.
- The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $6.17 billion.
- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $2.18 billion.
- Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $3.52 billion.
- CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.
- Sony Corporation (NYSE: SNE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $20.49 billion.
- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $3.61 billion.
- Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE: TAP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.5 per share on revenue of $2.87 billion.
- Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $2.15 billion.
- KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.
- Anixter International Inc. (NYSE: AXE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $2.24 billion.
- Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.
- TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $3.27 billion.
- TOTAL S.A. (NYSE: TOT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $36.98 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $6.67 billion.
- Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.84 per share on revenue of $62.99 billion.
- Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.91 per share on revenue of $17.36 billion.
- Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.
- MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $16.39 billion.
- Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $3.92 billion.
- Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.
- Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.41 per share on revenue of $4.48 billion.
- KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.20 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.
- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $3.33 billion.
- Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $1.99 billion.
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $4.21 billion.
- Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $2.76 billion.
- Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $384.38 million.
- Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE: MUSA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $3.75 billion.
- The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE: WMB) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $2.12 billion.
- Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $3.50 per share on revenue of $3.41 billion.
- American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE: AWK) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.
- Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $2.69 billion.
- CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.63 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.
- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.09 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.
- Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.
- AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $948.76 million.
- CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.
- Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
- SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYW) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $753.44 million.
- National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NGHC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.
- Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $7.54 billion.
