8 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 29, 2019 5:05pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) shares are up 39% after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 30 cents per share, beating estimates by 14 cents. Sales came in at $266.15 million, beating estimates by $160,000. The company also issued strong 2019 earnings guidance.
  • Mattel Inc (NASDAQ: MAT) shares are up 20% after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 26 cents per share, beating estimates by 10 cents. Sales came in at $1.48 billion, beating estimates by $50 million. The company also announced its CFO search.
  • Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) shares are up 4% after reporting an additional 48 new tests of samples from single lot of Oct.18 recalled J&J Baby Powder confirm it does not contain asbestos.
  • Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE: HLF) shares are up 5% after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 73 cents per share, beating estimates by 9 cents. Sales came in at $1.24 billion, beating estimates by $10 million.

Losers

  • EXACT Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) shares are down 9% after reporting third-quarter earnings and the Mayo Clinic showed new Methylation, protein markers detect colorectal cancer, advanced adenomas with high accuracy.
  • Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE: YUMC) shares are down 6% after reporting a third-quarter sales miss. Adjusted earnings came in at 58 cents per share, beating estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $2.319 billion, missing estimates by $61 million.
  • FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE) shares are down 4% after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 2 cents per share, beating estimatse by a penny. Sales came in at $226 million, beating estimates by $6.2 million.
  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares are moving lower after reporting a third-quarter sales miss. Adjusted earnings came in at 18 cents per share, in line with consensus estimates. Sales came in at $1.8 billion, missing estimates by $10 million.

