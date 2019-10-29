Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AMD Falls After Q3 Sales Miss
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 29, 2019 4:24pm   Comments
Share:
AMD Falls After Q3 Sales Miss

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) reported a third-quarter sales miss.

Adjusted earnings came in at 18 cents per share, in line with consensus estimates. This is a 38.46% increase over earnings of 13 per share from the same period last year. Sales came in at $1.8 billion, missing estimates by $10 million. This is an 8.89% increase over sales of $1.653 billion the same period last year.

The company sees fourth-quarter sales of around $2.1 billion.

"Our first full quarter of 7nm Ryzen, Radeon and EPYC processor sales drove our highest quarterly revenue since 2005, our highest quarterly gross margin since 2012 and a significant increase in net income year-over-year," said Dr. Lisa Su, AMD president and CEO. "I am extremely pleased with our progress as we have the strongest product portfolio in our history, significant customer momentum and a leadership product roadmap for 2020 and beyond."

See Also: Another Bonanza Earnings Week As Apple Looms, With Fed, Payrolls Also On Weekly Agenda

Highlights

  • Revenue was up 9% year-over-year
  • Gross margin was 43%, up 3% year-over-year
  • Operating income was $186 million, up from $150 million a year ago

AMD shares initially traded higher by 2% in Tuesday's after-hours session, but eventually turned red and fell more than 3%. The stock closed down 1.96% at $33.03 per share.

Posted-In: Lisa SuEarnings News Guidance Top Stories After-Hours Center Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMD)

Earnings Scheduled For October 29, 2019
Another Bonanza Earnings Week As Apple Looms, With Fed, Payrolls Also On Weekly Agenda
24 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Intel Analysts Reflect On Data Center Strength, Product Roadmap And Competition
Big Chip Q3 Earnings Preview: Intel Could Win On Muted Expectations, AMD Makes Inroads
Earnings Deluge As Twitter, Ford, 3M Fall While Tesla, Microsoft Rise; Amazon Later
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From October 29, 2019

GATX Sues Georgia Power Over Alleged Damages To Leased Railcars