Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Athenex Shares Spike; Grubhub Nosedives On Earnings Miss

Toward the end of trading Tuesday, the Dow was up 0.07% to 27,108.34, while the NASDAQ fell 0.36% to 8,295.78. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.13% to 3,043.38.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Health care shares climbed 1.5% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Athenex Inc (NASDAQ: ATNX) up 16.9% and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX), up 16%.

In trading on Tuesday, communication services shares fell 0.8%.

Top Headline

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, but lowered its fiscal year guidance.

GM posted third-quarter earnings of $1.72 per share on Tuesday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.31. The company reported quarterly sales of $35.5 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $33.82 billion.

GM cut its fiscal year EPS guidance from a range of $6.50-$7 to $4.50-$4.80 against a $5.62 estimate, citing the impact of a UAW strike.

Equities Trading UP

Shares of MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ: MDJH) jumped 35.8% to $3.57 on news of the company entering into a primary real estate agency services contract with Tianjin Aizhishan Real Estate.

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) rose 21.4% to $13.45, after the company reported third-quarter earnings of 23 cents per share versus the 8 cents per share estimate and reported better-than-expected sales results. The company also issued strong fourth-quarter guidance.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXRH) shares climbed 17.2% to $58.82, after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and sales results.

Equities Trading DOWN

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) shares nosedived 33.6% to $38.80, after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results. The company also issued fourth-quarter sales guidance below analyst estimates.

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated. (NYSE: DBD) fell 24.9% to $7.42 after the company reported results for its third quarter.

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) shares plummeted 21.4% to $82.87, after the company reported third-quarter earnings results.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded flat at $55.81, while gold traded down 0.3% to 1,490.70.

Silver traded down 0.3% Tuesday to $17.82, while copper was up 0.3% to $2.691.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 0.2%, the Spanish Ibex Index was down 0.4%, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index slipped 0.1%. Meanwhile, the German DAX was flat, and the French CAC 40 rose 0.2% while UK shares fell 0.3%

Economics