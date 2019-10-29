A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mostly Lower Ahead Of Fed Meeting

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded mostly lower in early pre-market trade. The Federal Open Market Committee will begin its two-day policy meeting today. The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index for August will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET, while the Conference Board consumer confidence index for October is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. The pending home sales index for September will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 47 points to 27,006 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded fell 2.5 points to 3,033.75. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index gained 3.5 points to 8,098.25.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.6% to trade at $60.86 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 0.8% to trade at $55.35 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.6%, STOXX Europe 600 Index dropping 0.4% and German DAX 30 index dropping 0.2%. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 0.4%, while French CAC 40 Index fell 0.2%.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.47%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropped 0.39%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.87% and India’s BSE Sensex rose 1.46%.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Imperial Capital downgraded AMC Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX) from In-Line to Underperform and lowered the price target from $53 to $41.

AMC Networks shares rose 0.1% to close at $46.80 on Monday.

Breaking News