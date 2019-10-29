Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For October 29, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 29, 2019 4:57am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For October 29, 2019

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $12.26 billion.
  • Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $3.35 billion.
  • Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $11.63 billion.
  • Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $4.42 billion.
  • General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $33.82 billion.
  • Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.83 per share on revenue of $5.88 billion.
  • HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: HCA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.13 per share on revenue of $12.50 billion.
  • AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $5.38 billion.
  • S&P Global Inc. (NYSE: SPGI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.34 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.
  • Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $534.88 million.
  • Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $329.81 million.
  • Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $5.50 billion.
  • ConocoPhillips Company (NYSE: COP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $7.92 billion.
  • Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE: XRX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $2.19 billion.
  • Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE: IR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.91 per share on revenue of $4.29 billion.
  • Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.
  • Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $2.22 billion.
  • Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE: MMC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $4.02 billion.
  • BP p.l.c. (NYSE: BP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $64.16 billion.
  • Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $2.88 billion.
  • Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $3.89 billion.
  • AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $2.21 billion.
  • Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.28 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.
  • Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: PAG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $5.85 billion.
  • Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.27 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.
  • Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $4.70 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $6.34 billion.
  • Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.90 per share on revenue of $3.58 billion.
  • Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.
  • The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.58 per share on revenue of $9.23 billion.
  • American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AFG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.
  • C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $3.93 billion.
  • Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.61 per share on revenue of $7.83 billion.
  • Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $3.52 per share on revenue of $5.64 billion.
  • Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.
  • Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $2.38 billion.
  • Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.72 per share on revenue of $4.14 billion.
  • Edison International (NYSE: EIX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $4.10 billion.
  • Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $3.02 billion.
  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion.
  • Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.
  • Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $2.19 billion.
  • PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $812.34 million.
  • Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.90 per share on revenue of $734.84 million.
  • Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion.
  • Ternium S.A. (NYSE: TX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $2.57 billion.
  • The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.93 per share on revenue of $369.04 million.
  • R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion.
  • Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.59 per share on revenue of $3.14 billion.
  • FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $976.02 million.
  • Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $530.95 million.

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AFG + AGCO)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 6, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

Chinese Bitcoin Mining Maker Files For IPO In US