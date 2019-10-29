Earnings Scheduled For October 29, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $12.26 billion.
- Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $3.35 billion.
- Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $11.63 billion.
- Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $4.42 billion.
- General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $33.82 billion.
- Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.83 per share on revenue of $5.88 billion.
- HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: HCA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.13 per share on revenue of $12.50 billion.
- AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $5.38 billion.
- S&P Global Inc. (NYSE: SPGI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.34 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.
- Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $534.88 million.
- Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $329.81 million.
- Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $5.50 billion.
- ConocoPhillips Company (NYSE: COP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $7.92 billion.
- Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE: XRX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $2.19 billion.
- Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE: IR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.91 per share on revenue of $4.29 billion.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.
- Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $2.22 billion.
- Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE: MMC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $4.02 billion.
- BP p.l.c. (NYSE: BP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $64.16 billion.
- Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $2.88 billion.
- Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $3.89 billion.
- AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $2.21 billion.
- Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.28 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.
- Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: PAG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $5.85 billion.
- Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.27 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.
- Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $4.70 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $6.34 billion.
- Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.90 per share on revenue of $3.58 billion.
- Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.
- The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.58 per share on revenue of $9.23 billion.
- American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AFG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.
- C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $3.93 billion.
- Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.61 per share on revenue of $7.83 billion.
- Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $3.52 per share on revenue of $5.64 billion.
- Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.
- Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $2.38 billion.
- Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.72 per share on revenue of $4.14 billion.
- Edison International (NYSE: EIX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $4.10 billion.
- Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $3.02 billion.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion.
- Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.
- Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $2.19 billion.
- PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $812.34 million.
- Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.90 per share on revenue of $734.84 million.
- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion.
- Ternium S.A. (NYSE: TX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $2.57 billion.
- The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.93 per share on revenue of $369.04 million.
- R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion.
- Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.59 per share on revenue of $3.14 billion.
- FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $976.02 million.
- Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $530.95 million.
