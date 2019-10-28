More Earnings And A Fed Decision In Week Four Of The WeTrader Competition

Today marks the start of the fourth round of the WeTrader Competition, hosted by the zero-commission online trading platform Webull.

The competition tasks traders to formulate their best paper trading strategy over the course of four weekly rounds for the chance to win an Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN). Winners from each round will also be eligible to compete in the Championship Round for a grand prize of either a $40,000 student loan payment or a Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model 3.

To help prepare traders to properly weight and hedge their portfolios for the first round of the competition, below is a summary of the major economic and earnings data set for release this week.

Monday, Oct. 28

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) - Before Market

(NYSE: T) - Before Market Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) - Before Market

(NYSE: EPD) - Before Market ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) - Before Market

(NASDAQ: ON) - Before Market Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) - Before Market

(NYSE: QSR) - Before Market Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) - Before Market

(NYSE: SPOT) - Before Market Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) - Before Market

(NASDAQ: WBA) - Before Market Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) - After Market

(NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) - After Market T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) - After Market

(NASDAQ: TMUS) - After Market XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) - After Market

Tuesday, Oct. 29

August Case-Shiller Home Price Index - 9:00 am

BP p.l.c. (NYSE: BP) - Before Market

(NYSE: BP) - Before Market ConocoPhillips Company (NYSE: COP) - Before Market

(NYSE: COP) - Before Market General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) - Before Market

(NYSE: GM) - Before Market HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: HCA) - Before Market

(NYSE: HCA) - Before Market Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) - Before Market

(NYSE: K) - Before Market Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) - Before Market

(NYSE: MA) - Before Market Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) - Before Market

(NYSE: MRK) - Before Market Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) - Before Market

(NYSE: PFE) - Before Market Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE: XRX) - Before Market

(NYSE: XRX) - Before Market September Pending Home Sales - 10:00 am

October Consumer Confidence Index - 10:00 am

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) - After Market

(NYSE: ALL) - After Market Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) - After Market

(NASDAQ: AMGN) - After Market Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA)

(NASDAQ: EA) Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT)

(NASDAQ: MAT) Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) - After Market

(NASDAQ: MDLZ) - After Market Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) - After Market

(NYSE: MOH) - After Market Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) - After Market

(NYSE: SYK) - After Market Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) - After Market

Wednesday, Oct. 30

October ADP Employment Numbers - 8:15 am

Q3 U.S. Gross Domestic Product - 8:30 am

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE: BKR) - Before Market

(NYSE: BKR) - Before Market Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) - Before Market

(NYSE: BG) - Before Market General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) - Before Market

(NYSE: GE) - Before Market McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) - Before Market

(NYSE: MCK) - Before Market Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE: TAP) - Before Market

(NYSE: TAP) - Before Market Sony Corporation (NYSE: SNE) - Before Market

(NYSE: SNE) - Before Market The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) - Before Market

(NYSE: SO) - Before Market TOTAL S.A. (NYSE: TOT) - Before Market

(NYSE: TOT) - Before Market YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) - Before Market

(NYSE: YUM) - Before Market Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) - Intraday

(NYSE: DB) - Intraday FOMC Interest Rate Decision - 2:00 pm

Statement from Fed Chair Jerome Powell - 2:30 pm

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH) - After Market

(NASDAQ: CTSH) - After Market Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) - After Market

(NASDAQ: FB) - After Market Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) - After Market

(NYSE: H) - After Market Lyft, Inc. (NYSE: LYFT) - After Market

(NYSE: LYFT) - After Market MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) - After Market

(NYSE: MET) - After Market MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) - After Market

(NYSE: MGM) - After Market Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) - After MArket

(NASDAQ: SBUX) - After MArket Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) - After Market

(NASDAQ: SFM) - After Market Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) - After Market

Thursday, Oct. 31

September Personal Income - 8:30 am

September Consumer Spending - 8:30 am

September Core Inflation - 8:30 am

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) - Before Market

(NYSE: MO) - Before Market Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL) - Before Market

(NYSE: BLL) - Before Market Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) - Before Market

(NASDAQ: CELG) - Before Market Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) - Before Market

(NYSE: CI) - Before Market The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) - Before Market

(NYSE: CLX) - Before Market Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH)

(NYSE: DLPH) DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE: DD) - Before Market

(NYSE: DD) - Before Market Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) - Before Market

(NASDAQ: EXC) - Before Market Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU) - Before Market

(NYSE: FCAU) - Before Market The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) - Before Market

(NASDAQ: KHC) - Before Market Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) - Before Market

(NYSE: MPC) - Before Market Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-A) - Before Market

(RDS-A) - Before Market Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) - Before Market

(NASDAQ: SNY) - Before Market Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) - Before Market

(NASDAQ: SIRI) - Before Market Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) - Before Market

(NYSE: WAB) - Before Market Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) - Before Market

(NYSE: W) - Before Market October Purchasing Managers Index - 9:45 am

October Auto Sales

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) - After Market

(NASDAQ: CAR) - After Market United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) - After Market

Friday, Nov. 1

October Nonfarm Payrolls - 8:30 am

October Average Hourly Earnings - 8:30 am

October Unemployment rate - 8:30 am

AbbVie Inc. (NASDAQ: ABBV) - Before Market

(NASDAQ: ABBV) - Before Market Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) - Before Market

(NYSE: BABA) - Before Market American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AXL) - Before Market

American International Group, Inc . (NYSE: AIG) - Before Market

. (NYSE: AIG) - Before Market Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) - Before Market

(NYSE: BAH) - Before Market Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) - Before Market

(NYSE: CVX) - Before Market Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) - Before Market

(NYSE: CL) - Before Market Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE: D) - Before Market

(NYSE: D) - Before Market Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) - Before Market

(NYSE: XOM) - Before Market Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) - Before Market

(NYSE: NVO) - Before Market Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ: STX) - Before Market

(NASDAQ: STX) - Before Market Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) - Before Market

(NYSE: SRE) - Before Market October ISM manufacturing index - 10:00 am

