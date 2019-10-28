More Earnings And A Fed Decision In Week Four Of The WeTrader Competition
Today marks the start of the fourth round of the WeTrader Competition, hosted by the zero-commission online trading platform Webull.
The competition tasks traders to formulate their best paper trading strategy over the course of four weekly rounds for the chance to win an Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN). Winners from each round will also be eligible to compete in the Championship Round for a grand prize of either a $40,000 student loan payment or a Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model 3.
To help prepare traders to properly weight and hedge their portfolios for the first round of the competition, below is a summary of the major economic and earnings data set for release this week.
Monday, Oct. 28
- AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) - Before Market
- Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) - Before Market
- ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) - Before Market
- Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) - Before Market
- Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) - Before Market
- Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) - Before Market
- Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) - After Market
- T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) - After Market
- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) - After Market
Tuesday, Oct. 29
- August Case-Shiller Home Price Index - 9:00 am
- BP p.l.c. (NYSE: BP) - Before Market
- ConocoPhillips Company (NYSE: COP) - Before Market
- General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) - Before Market
- HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: HCA) - Before Market
- Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) - Before Market
- Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) - Before Market
- Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) - Before Market
- Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) - Before Market
- Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE: XRX) - Before Market
- September Pending Home Sales - 10:00 am
- October Consumer Confidence Index - 10:00 am
- The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) - After Market
- Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) - After Market
- Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA)
- Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT)
- Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) - After Market
- Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) - After Market
- Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) - After Market
- Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) - After Market
Wednesday, Oct. 30
- October ADP Employment Numbers - 8:15 am
- Q3 U.S. Gross Domestic Product - 8:30 am
- Baker Hughes Company (NYSE: BKR) - Before Market
- Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) - Before Market
- General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) - Before Market
- McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) - Before Market
- Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE: TAP) - Before Market
- Sony Corporation (NYSE: SNE) - Before Market
- The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) - Before Market
- TOTAL S.A. (NYSE: TOT) - Before Market
- YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) - Before Market
- Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) - Intraday
- FOMC Interest Rate Decision - 2:00 pm
- Statement from Fed Chair Jerome Powell - 2:30 pm
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH) - After Market
- Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) - After Market
- Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) - After Market
- Lyft, Inc. (NYSE: LYFT) - After Market
- MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) - After Market
- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) - After Market
- Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) - After MArket
- Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) - After Market
- Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) - After Market
Thursday, Oct. 31
- September Personal Income - 8:30 am
- September Consumer Spending - 8:30 am
- September Core Inflation - 8:30 am
- Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) - Before Market
- Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL) - Before Market
- Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) - Before Market
- Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) - Before Market
- The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) - Before Market
- Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH)
- DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE: DD) - Before Market
- Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) - Before Market
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU) - Before Market
- The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) - Before Market
- Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) - Before Market
- Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-A) - Before Market
- Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) - Before Market
- Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) - Before Market
- Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) - Before Market
- Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) - Before Market
- October Purchasing Managers Index - 9:45 am
- October Auto Sales
- Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) - After Market
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) - After Market
Friday, Nov. 1
- October Nonfarm Payrolls - 8:30 am
- October Average Hourly Earnings - 8:30 am
- October Unemployment rate - 8:30 am
- AbbVie Inc. (NASDAQ: ABBV) - Before Market
- Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) - Before Market
- American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AXL) - Before Market
- American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) - Before Market
- Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) - Before Market
- Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) - Before Market
- Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) - Before Market
- Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE: D) - Before Market
- Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) - Before Market
- Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) - Before Market
- Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ: STX) - Before Market
- Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) - Before Market
- October ISM manufacturing index - 10:00 am
Click here to check out the WeTrader Competition's full rule set and sign up for your opportunity to compete.
This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed, or administered by, or associated with Benzinga. By participating in the WeTrader Competition you are providing information to Webull and not to any other party. The information provided will be used in conjunction with the following Privacy Policy found at https://www.webull.com/policy
No content on the Benzinga website shall be considered a recommendation or solicitation for the purchase or sale of securities, options or other investment products. All information and data on the website are for reference only and no historical data shall be considered as the basis for judging future trends.
Webull is a content partner of Benzinga
Posted-In: Webull WeTrader CompetitionEarnings Fintech News Events Markets General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.