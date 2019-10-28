A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. An advance report on U.S. international trade in goods for September, the Chicago Fed National Activity Index for September and data on retail and wholesale inventories for September will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Dallas Fed manufacturing index for October is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 95 points to 26,999 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded rose 9 points to 3,029.25. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index gained 32.75 points to 8,068.50.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 1% to trade at $61.38 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 0.6% to trade at $56.31 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mixed today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.1%, STOXX Europe 600 Index dropping 0.1% and German DAX 30 index gaining 0.4%. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 0.1%, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.1%.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.3%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 0.84%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.85% and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.49%.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at JP Morgan downgraded PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) from Overweight to Neutral and announced a $93 price target.

PVH shares rose 2.1% to close at $92.77 on Friday.

Breaking News