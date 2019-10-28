9 Stocks To Watch For October 28, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $33.90 billion before the opening bell. Walgreens shares gained 1.8% to close at $55.42 on Friday.
- Analysts are expecting Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) to have earned $12.42 per share on revenue of $40.29 billion in the latest quarter. Alphabet will release earnings after the markets close. Alphabet shares gained 0.4% to close at $1,264.30 on Friday.
- AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) agreed to sell majority stake in Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ: CETV). Investment group PPF will buy Central European Media Enterprises in a cash deal. AT&T is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $45.00 billion before the opening bell. AT&T shares gained 0.2% to close at $36.91 on Friday, while CME shares declined 0.6% to close at $4.65 on Friday.
- After the closing bell, Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE: OI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $1.74 billion. Owens-Illinois shares gained 2.3% to close at $10.70 on Friday.
- Wall Street expects T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) to post quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $11.33 billion after the closing bell. T-Mobile shares gained 0.2% to close at $81.62 on Friday.
- Prologis Inc (NYSE: PLD) announced plans to acquire Liberty Property Trust (NYSE: LPT) for $12.6 billion in an all-stock deal. Prologis shares fell 1.3% to close at $90.86 on Friday, while Liberty Property Trust shares slipped 0.5% to close at $50.57 on Friday.
- Analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) to post quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $8.82 billion before the opening bell. Enterprise Products Partners shares gained 0.3% to close at $27.54 on Friday.
