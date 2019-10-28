9 Stocks To Watch For October 28, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $33.90 billion before the opening bell. Walgreens shares gained 1.8% to close at $55.42 on Friday.

Analysts are expecting Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) to have earned $12.42 per share on revenue of $40.29 billion in the latest quarter. Alphabet will release earnings after the markets close. Alphabet shares gained 0.4% to close at $1,264.30 on Friday.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) agreed to sell majority stake in Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ: CETV). Investment group PPF will buy Central European Media Enterprises in a cash deal. AT&T is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $45.00 billion before the opening bell. AT&T shares gained 0.2% to close at $36.91 on Friday, while CME shares declined 0.6% to close at $4.65 on Friday.

After the closing bell, Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE: OI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $1.74 billion. Owens-Illinois shares gained 2.3% to close at $10.70 on Friday.

