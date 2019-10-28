Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

HSBC Reports 18% Drop in Earnings
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Contributor  
 
October 28, 2019 3:07am   Comments
Share:
HSBC Reports 18% Drop in Earnings

HSBC (NYSE: HSBC) reported its third-quarter pre-tax profit to be $4.8 billions to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (388:HK) on Monday, Oct. 28.

What Happened

The UK-based investment banking giant saw a drop of more than 18% in the quarter that ended on Sept. 30, compared to the similar quarter last year where it grossed $5.9 billion.

Wall Street analysts had estimated the profit to be around $5.3 billion, according to Reuters.

What’s Next

The uncertainty over Brexit, US-China trade war, and Hong Kong protests have all taken a toll on the bank’s business forcing it to take cost-cutting measures.

HSBC has abandoned their target for return on tangible equity of more than 11% for the next year, Bloomberg reports.

Surprisingly, the bank lags more in Europe than China on returns, in spite of the greater turbulence in the latter region, and is looking to take “dramatic measures” to fix that.

"[In] some parts, performance was not acceptable, principally business activities within continental Europe, the non-ring-fenced bank in the U.K., and the U.S.,” HSBC’s acting CEO Noel Quinn said in a statement. “Our previous plans are no longer sufficient to improve performance for these businesses, given the softer outlook for revenue growth. We are therefore accelerating plans to remodel them, and move capital into higher growth and return opportunities.”

Price Action

HSBC stocks were trading at 2.84% down on the Hong Kong stock exchange and 0.15% on the New York stock exchange following the news, as of press time.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News Global Top Stories Economics Intraday Update Markets Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HSBC)

Markets Across Asia Pacific Rise Amid US-China Good News
Global Outlook: Not Good
7 Fintech Companies Making Waves In 2019
HSBC Leverages Voltron Trade Finance Platform To Further Joint BNP Paribas, Standard Chartered Blockchain Efforts
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Markets Across Asia Pacific Rise Amid US-China Good News