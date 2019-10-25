Today's Pickup: Indian Railways To Carry Amazon Parcels

Good day,

Blurring the boundary between freight and passenger rail, a commuter rail service in India is now carrying parcels for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Rail Gazette reports.

In a three-month pilot project that launched on October 21, Amazon parcels are being transported on an Indian Railways' (IR) route serving the suburbs of Kolkata in West Bengal. The service will operate during off-peak hours in the middle of the day. The project drives additional revenue for IR and cuts down on warehouse transit time for Amazon.

If the project proves successful, Indian Railways plans to expand the program to include other routes and e-commerce companies.

In related news, rail commuters in Great Britain may one day get their packages delivered while they are on board. A proposal filed last year by Bombardier Transportation and Hitachi Rail would create an onboard "click and collect" delivery and shopping service available on a new, high-speed rail project linking London and Birmingham.

Did you know?

Nearly 70% of U.S. electronics manufacturers reported lower profit margins as a result of the U.S.-China trade war and tariffs on products they import, according to IPC,an association representing the electronics manufacturing industry, via SupplyChainDive.

Quotable

"Women need to envision themselves there. If you see the women in the advertising and you hear the voice… speaking to the women and their needs, [companies are] going to have a better chance of attracting people and getting their attention."

– Beth Potratz, president and CEO of Drive My Way, a personalized recruiting software designed to match drivers with jobs, on the importance of including female drivers in recruiting materials. (FreightWaves)

In other news

USDA outlines rules for importing hemp plants and seeds from other countries

Those seeking to import seeds require a "phytosanitary certificate," and are subject to a Custom and Border Protection inspection at the port of entry. (MarijuanaMoment)

Robot logistics startup Scallog secures new funds

The Paris-based company aims to widen the use of robots in warehouses. (Pitchbook)

Boston airport forcing Uber, Lyft away from terminals to help reduce airport traffic

The total number of Uber and Lyft trips made at Logan is expected to reach 14 million by the end of 2019. (BostonHerald)

Amazon, other ecommerce companies, cooperating with Indian government investigation

Complaints are mounting regarding alleged violation of rules prohibiting foreign e-commerce ownership or control over inventory. (EconomicTimes)

Final thoughts,

The Trump Administration has fired another legal salvo at California over air quality regulations. The Administration has sued the Golden State to block part of the state's greenhouse gas reduction program involving an emissions trading scheme with Canada. The suit follows a decision by the administration in September to revoke a waiver allowing California to set its own standards for automobile emissions.

Hammer down, everyone!

Image by Free-Photos from Pixabay