A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 25, 2019 8:02am   Comments
Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. The University of Michigan's final consumer sentiment figure is scheduled to be released at 9:00 a.m. ET, while the Crude Oil Rigs count will be declared at 1:00 p.m. ET. The Monthly Budget Statement for September will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.04 points to 26,784 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded rose 3.05 points to 3,007.25. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index gained 13.00 points to 7,941.25.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.1% to trade at $61.61 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 1.2% to trade at $56.14 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mixed today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.1% and French CAC 40 Index up 0.1%. Meanwhile the UK's FTSE index slid 0.6%, the STOXX Europe 600 Index was down 0.3% and German DAX 30 index declined 0.1%.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 1.2%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.5% and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.1%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was down 0.5%.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Northland upgraded Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) from Market Perform to Outperform and announced a $69 price target.

Intel shares rose 3.7% to $54.17 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News

  • Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) reported better-than-expected sales and earnings for the third quarter, while saying that it was now focused on its 5G rollout strategy.
  • Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) misses third-quarter earnings expectations and announced fourth-quarter sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) reported quarterly sales higher than analyst estimates, but missed expectations for earnings.
  • Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) reported stronger-than-expected sales and earnings for its third quarter.

