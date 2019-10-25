Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Verizon Reports Strong Q3 Earnings Due To Wireless Growth
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 25, 2019 7:22am   Comments
Share:
Verizon Reports Strong Q3 Earnings Due To Wireless Growth

Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) reported third-quarter earnings of $1.25 per share on Friday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.24 by 0.81%. This is a 2.46% increase over earnings of $1.22 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $32.894 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $32.74 billion by 0.47%. This is a 0.88% increase over sales of $32.607 billion the same period last year.

"Verizon continued its momentum in the third-quarter by driving strong wireless volumes in both our Consumer and Business segments, while delivering solid financial results, highlighted by continued wireless service revenue growth, increased cash flow, and EPS growth," said Hans Vestberg the CEO of Verizon.

"We are focused on our 5G rollout strategy, looking to deploy next-generation networks while enhancing our industry-leading 4G LTE network. Going into the fourth quarter, we are energized by the strong performance of the business and we are confident in our strategy to drive value for our customers and growth for our shareholders."

Verizon shares were trading up 1.11% at $61.25 in Friday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $61.58 and a 52-week low of $52.28.

Related Links:

Analyst: Verizon Partnership Is Great News For Disney, Bad News For Netflix

Verizon, Boingo Wifi Partner To Improve Verizon's 5G Presence in Phoenix

Photo credit: Anthony92931 (Own work) via Wikimedia Commons

Posted-In: Earnings News Pre-Market Outlook Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VZ)

Thursday's Market Minute: Will Housing Defend Its Title?
Analyst: Verizon Partnership Is Great News For Disney, Bad News For Netflix
Verizon Inks Deal For Disney+, Netflix Investors Show Concern
Earnings Season Kicks Into Full Gear In Round 3 Of The WeTrader Competition
WeTrader Competition: Round Two Wrap-up
As Fleets Adopt Technology, The Public Remains Skeptical Of Safety Focus
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Politics Still Problematic For The Argentina ETF

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Melinta Crosses FDA Hurdle But Sees Liquidity Pushback, Positive Readout For Aclaris Wart Drug