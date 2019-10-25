Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Begins China-Made Model Sales With Autopilot: Report
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Contributor  
 
October 25, 2019 6:25am   Comments
Share:
Tesla Begins China-Made Model Sales With Autopilot: Report

The electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has started accepting orders for its China-made Model 3 car, Reuters reported on Friday.

First Chinese Model

Complete with the autopilot feature, the model’s price range starts from $50,330 (355,800 yuan) and is based on the selected features. The company has suspended online sales of the previous model.

As Bloomberg notes, the car cost is only about 3% lower than Tesla’s basic imported models available in China — providing no financial relief to its local consumers.

See Also: 'Game Changing': Wall Street Weighs In On Tesla's Q3 Earnings

Soaring Market

Tesla’s stock closed Thursday at $299.86, a 17.7% gain, making it the company’s best trading day since May 2013, according to CNBC.

The price spike is the result of Tesla’s unexpectedly high third-quarter revenue. It announced $6.3 billion in profits, with an adjusted earning per share of $1.86, compared to the anticipated 45-cent loss per share.

What’s Next

Tesla’s future growth is partially tied to its ability to capture the Chinese automobile market, TechCrunch reports.

In a surprise move in July 2018, the company managed to strike a deal with the Chinese government to start a factory in Shanghai, wholly owned by Tesla itself. The new Model 3 has become its first product made at this Shanghai plant.

UK-based research firm LMC Automotive says that Elon Musk’s Tesla is leading the race to capture the electric vehicle market in China. Its U.S.-made Model 3 sales increased up to 10,542 units in the third quarter, which is three times higher than in the second quarter.

Posted-In: Earnings News Events Global Top Stories Economics Tech Media

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Tesla Short Sellers Take $1.4B Earnings Hit
PreMarket Prep: A Big Winner And A Big Loser Off Q3 Earnings
Today Pickup: Fabric Raises $110 Million To Grow Automated Retail Logistics Platform
21 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
'Game Changing': Wall Street Weighs In On Tesla's Q3 Earnings
Catching Wall Street Off Guard, Tesla Turns A Profit, Beats Q3 Estimates
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

This Day In Market History: The Toronto Stock Exchange Launches

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Give Their View On Bristol-Myers, Adobe And More