Twitter Shares Down By 20% As Company Reveals Lower Revenue, Cites 'Product Issues'

Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) shares were trading 20% lower late on Thursday as the company revealed third-quarter revenues.

What Happened

Twitter grossed $824 million in revenue in the third fiscal quarter this year that ended on Sept. 30, its filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday, Oct. 24.

The revenue is 9% larger than what it earned in the third quarter last year but falls well below the Wall Street estimations.

Analysts predicted third-quarter revenues to be $874 million and $883 million, respectively, according to a MarketWatch report.

Twitter’s earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter also fell short remarkably at $0.05, while EPS was expected to be between $0.21 to $0.23.

Why It Happened

Twitter’s revenues have been hurt by technical bugs that hindered its ability to target personalized ads for each user and share data with partners, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

"We’ve been transparent with our partners about the technical issues we have faced with mobile app promotion, an important area for us,” a Twitter spokeswoman told the publication. “We’re working to increase stability, performance and scale of the product for the long term.”

What’s Next

Twitter’s CFO Ned Segal said that the company’s still working on fixing the technical issues. The glitches may continue into the next year, he added during an earnings call.

This marks a significant problem for the social media giant, and Twitter has lowered its fourth-quarter revenue estimations.

According to Reuters, the social media giant expects $940 million to $1.01 billion in revenue in the fourth quarter, while Wall Street expected it to reach $1.06 billion.