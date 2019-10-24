Amazon's Third-Quarter Revenue Surges, But So Do Its Shipping Costs

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) late Thursday reported third-quarter revenue of $70 billion, a 24% increase over the same period in 2018, as well as a 46% surge in worldwide shipping costs as it made massive transportation and logistics investments to upgrade delivery times and to take more control of the shipping process amid continued demand for its products and services.

Amazon said it spent a record $9.6 billion on shipping in the quarter. To put the number in perspective, that was $600 million more than it spent during the peak holiday period in 2018, when shipment volumes rise to yearly highs. Amazon has already spent well over $1 billion to shrink delivery times to one day from two days for products ordered through its popular "Prime" service. It is also spending heavily to expand its delivery partner network, in which individuals become independent contractors who, in turn, manage a fleet of drivers who work for the contractor and not for Amazon.

Amazon is moving more of its transport services in-house. At the same time, it must maintain customer commitments to hit ever-more stringent delivery times. The company's ultimate objective is to achieve adequate package density for each stop made so it can lower its cost per-package and maintain a reliable service. Ironically, in order to reduce its overall shipping costs down the road it must ramp up shipping investments now.

Amazon reported operating income of $3.2 billion, a $500 million year-on-year drop. Net income fell $800 million to $2.1 billion. Earnings per diluted share came in at $4.23 a share, down from $5.75 per diluted share in the 2018 quarter, and $0.23 per share below analysts estimates polled by Barchart. Shares were off about 8% in early after-hours trading.

Amazon projected fourth-quarter revenue to range between $80 billion and $86.5 billion, which would be 11% to 20% higher than fourth-quarter 2018. Operating income is expected to be between $1.2 billion and $2.9 billion, compared with $3.8 billion in fourth quarter 2018.

Image by Free-Photos from Pixabay