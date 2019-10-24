Thursday's Market Minute: Will Housing Defend Its Title?

Homes are being bought, but are they being built? At 10:00am ET, New Home Sales will fill in the housing market picture outlined by Existing Home Sales on Tuesday. In an industry that has shown strength in recent months, September’s sales of already-constructed houses came in below estimates, falling 2.2% from August. However, on the year, sales increased nearly 4%.

Today’s report will support one of two opposing narratives: the one given by the recent rally in homebuilders and strong summer data that says the housing market is a sign of strength in an otherwise weakening economy – or that the rebound is fragile, contingent on lower interest rates. One sign of the latter is Caterpillar Inc’s (NYSE: CAT) 7% y/y decline in construction revenue, adding to concerns about homebuilder profitability. For new home sales, the market expects to see 698k, below last month’s rate, which was near the highest in 12 years.

Also on the docket today are a slew of earnings. Before market open, airline stocks American Air Lines (NASDAQ: AAL) and Southwest (NYSE: LUV) report alongside Twitter (NYSE: TWTR), Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA), and Raytheon (NYSE: RTN); and aftermarket are reports from Amazon.com, Inc.(NASDAQ: AMZN), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC), and Verizon Communications, Inc. (NYSE: VZ).

Information from TDA is not intended to be investment advice or construed as a recommendation or endorsement of any particular investment or investment strategy, and is for illustrative purposes only. Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade.

Image Sourced from Pixabay