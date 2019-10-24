Nokia Trades Lower Following Full-Year Guidance Cut

Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) shares are trading down after reporting third-quarter EPS of .01 euros (.011 cents), operating profit of 478 million euros and sales of 5.7 billion euros.

The company cut fiscal year 2019 earnings guidance from a range of 0.25-0.29 euros to 0.18-0.24 euros and its full-year operating margin guidance from 9-12% to 7.5-9.5%.

Nokia's U.S.-traded shares were falling by 18% to $4.19 in Thursday's premarket session.

