12 Stocks To Watch For October 24, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 24, 2019 4:25am   Comments
12 Stocks To Watch For October 24, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $11.95 billion before the opening bell. American Airlines shares rose 0.4% to $28.40 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) to have earned $1.24 per share on revenue of $18.05 billion in the latest quarter. Intel will release earnings after the markets close. Intel shares gained 0.4% to $51.94 in after-hours trading.
  • Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. The company said it's highly confident in exceeding 360,000 deliveries per year. Tesla shares gained 20.2% to $306.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the opening bell, Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.2 per share on revenue of $873.91 million. Twitter shares gained 1.4% to $39.38 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) to report quarterly earnings at $2.64 per share on revenue of $2.51 billion before the opening bell. 3M shares rose 0.3% to $169.19 in after-hours trading.
  • Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter. Microsoft shares rose 0.5% to $137.90 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Wall Street expects Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) to report quarterly earnings at $4.60 per share on revenue of $68.79 billion before the opening bell. Amazon shares gained 0.3% to $1,767.85 in after-hours trading.
  • After the closing bell, Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $6.08 billion. Visa shares rose 0.9% to $172.87 in after-hours trading.
  • Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, but lowered its operating profit outlook for the year. Ford shares fell 2.6% to $8.97 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) to have earned $0.74 per share on revenue of $26.79 billion in the latest quarter. Comcast will release earnings before the markets open. Comcast shares gained 0.1% to $45.77 in after-hours trading.
  • Before the markets open, Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $5.64 billion. Southwest shares rose 1.6% to $54.10 in after-hours trading.
  • eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, but issued Q4 and FY19 sales guidance below analyst estimates. eBay shares dipped 6.3% to $36.75 in the after-hours trading session.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

