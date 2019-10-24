Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For October 24, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 24, 2019 4:05am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $26.79 billion.
  • American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $11.95 billion.
  • Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.2 per share on revenue of $873.91 million.
  • 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.64 per share on revenue of $2.51 billion.
  • Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $5.02 billion.
  • Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $5.64 billion.
  • Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $2.86 billion.
  • Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.77 per share on revenue of $8.57 billion.
  • The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $2.12 billion.
  • Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $25.02 billion.
  • Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $2.00 billion.
  • Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE: SWK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $2.50 billion.
  • Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $6.32 billion.
  • Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: SAH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $2.56 billion.
  • Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.85 per share on revenue of $2.91 billion.
  • Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ROP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.19 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.
  • First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.
  • American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE: AEP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $4.71 billion.
  • Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.72 per share on revenue of $2.95 billion.
  • Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $988.25 million.
  • Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE: XEL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $3.47 billion.
  • STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE: STM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $2.50 billion.
  • Carter's, Inc. (NYSE: CRI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $935.78 million.
  • Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.21 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.
  • AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE: AZN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $6.18 billion.
  • Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.
  • Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $715.31 million.
  • Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $18.05 billion.
  • Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.60 per share on revenue of $68.79 billion.
  • Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $6.08 billion.
  • Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.98 per share on revenue of $2.36 billion.
  • Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.88 per share on revenue of $7.22 billion.
  • Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $5.61 billion.
  • Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion.
  • SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.07 per share on revenue of $795.30 million.
  • Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.31 per share on revenue of $2.77 billion.
  • Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.
  • Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $3.97 billion.
  • Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE: FIX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $701.37 million.
  • Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE: DECK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.33 per share on revenue of $528.95 million.
  • Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: RNGR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $20.30 billion.
  • Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $5.59 billion.
  • First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.
  • Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.
  • Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.03 per share on revenue of $3.65 billion.
  • Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.18 per share on revenue of $429.64 billion.
  • Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.50 per share on revenue of $2.38 billion.
  • Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.
  • Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $4.55 billion.
  • Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $6.29 billion.

