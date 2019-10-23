Market Overview

4 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 23, 2019 5:23pm   Comments
4 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session

Gainers

  • Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are up 19% after reporting third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.91, well ahead of estimates. Sales came in at $6.3 billion, missing estimates by $40 million. The company says it's highly confident in exceeding 360,000 deliveries per year.
  • Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares are down 0.35% after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $1.38, beating estimates by 14 cents. Sales came in at $33.1 billion, beating estimates by $870 million.

Losers

  • NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR) shares are down 12% after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 65 cents per share, beating estimates by 5 cents. Sales came in at $265.86 million, missing estimates by $6.36 million. The company issued weak fourth-quarter sales guidance.
  • Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares are down 3% after reporting a third-quarter sales miss. Earnings came in at 34 cents per share, beating estimates by 8 cents. Sales came in at $33.93 billion, missing estimates by $50 million.

Posted-In: Earnings News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

