4 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are up 19% after reporting third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.91, well ahead of estimates. Sales came in at $6.3 billion, missing estimates by $40 million. The company says it's highly confident in exceeding 360,000 deliveries per year.
- Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares are down 0.35% after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $1.38, beating estimates by 14 cents. Sales came in at $33.1 billion, beating estimates by $870 million.
Losers
- NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR) shares are down 12% after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 65 cents per share, beating estimates by 5 cents. Sales came in at $265.86 million, missing estimates by $6.36 million. The company issued weak fourth-quarter sales guidance.
- Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares are down 3% after reporting a third-quarter sales miss. Earnings came in at 34 cents per share, beating estimates by 8 cents. Sales came in at $33.93 billion, missing estimates by $50 million.
