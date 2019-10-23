Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Wednesday's Market Minute: Are You Frightened?
TD Ameritrade Network  
 
October 23, 2019 9:53am   Comments
Share:
Wednesday's Market Minute: Are You Frightened?

"Not nearly frightened enough," is Aragorn's addendum to Frodo's "Yes" to that question in the first installment of Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings series, when the two are fleeing a group of zombie-magic kings. That scene came to mind when I read a rather apocalyptic piece by Bloomberg News' editorial board Monday declaring "The World Economy is Stumbling Toward Disaster." It sounds like something you’d typically find on ZeroHedge, but the numbers in this morning’s corporate earnings are likely to instill more fear in investors worried about recession.

With international bellwethers Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) and Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) missing expectations and offering nothing positive in the way of guidance, the burgeoning reflation trade of the past month– steepening yield curve, leadership from banks and industrial stocks–is likely to take a beating. What's more, TI’s performance may halt the semiconductor rally that's been important to offsetting major declines in software stocks.
The world is not as obviously disastrous as the Bloomberg article asserts, but today is not encouraging. And markets are a relative beast, and expectations for industrial stocks like Caterpillar were bottom of the barrel. “Synchronized slowness” is now the buzzphrase du jour, and last time we used a version of that (“synchronized growth” in early ’18) it was over before it began.

Information from TDA is not intended to be investment advice or construed as a recommendation or endorsement of any particular investment or investment strategy, and is for illustrative purposes only. Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: Caterpillar Inc. TD Ameritrade Texas Instruments Inc.Earnings News Markets ETFs General Best of Benzinga

 

Related Articles (CAT + TXN)

14 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
16 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Caterpillar Reports Q3 Earnings Miss, Cuts Guidance
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down; Crude Oil Falls 1%
12 Stocks To Watch For October 23, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For October 23, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Covenant Blames Weak Freight Environment For Drop In Revenue And Net Income In 3Q