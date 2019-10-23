12 Stocks To Watch For October 23, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) to report quarterly earnings at $2.08 per share on revenue of $19.55 billion before the opening bell. Boeing shares gained 1.8% to $337.00 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) to have earned $0.64 per share on revenue of $2.64 billion in the recent quarter. eBay will release earnings after the markets close. eBay shares fell 0.8% to close at $38.94 on Tuesday.

(NASDAQ: EBAY) to have earned $0.64 per share on revenue of $2.64 billion in the recent quarter. eBay will release earnings after the markets close. eBay shares fell 0.8% to close at $38.94 on Tuesday.



Before the opening bell, Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $5.50 billion. Eli Lilly shares gained 0.4% to $110.26 in after-hours trading.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter. The company issued weak fourth-quarter sales guidance. Texas Instruments shares fell 9.8% to $115.93 in the pre-market trading session.

Analysts expect General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) to report quarterly earnings at $3.06 per share on revenue of $9.76 billion before the opening bell. General Dynamics shares rose 2.5% to close at $179.88 on Tuesday.

After the closing bell, Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $6.34 billion. Tesla shares fell 0.7% to $253.92 in after-hours trading.

