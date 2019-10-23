Earnings Scheduled For October 23, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.89 per share on revenue of $13.49 billion.
- The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.08 per share on revenue of $19.55 billion.
- Anthem, Inc. (NYSE: ANTM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.82 per share on revenue of $25.90 billion.
- W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE: GWW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.40 per share on revenue of $2.95 billion.
- General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.06 per share on revenue of $9.76 billion.
- Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $4.00 billion.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.87 per share on revenue of $6.18 billion.
- Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $2.38 billion.
- Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.5 per share on revenue of $1.85 billion.
- Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion.
- Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.
- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $5.50 billion.
- Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $629.35 million.
- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $2.65 billion.
- Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE: LAD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.09 per share on revenue of $3.26 billion.
- ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $6.91 billion.
- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.58 per share on revenue of $2.85 billion.
- Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion.
- Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: NTRS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.
- Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE: RCI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $2.76 billion.
- Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $32.23 billion.
- Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $33.98 billion.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $6.34 billion.
- eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $2.64 billion.
- Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $3.01 per share on revenue of $2.16 billion.
- Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $3.28 billion.
- ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE: NOW) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $884.97 million.
- Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.
- Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.
- Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $824.84 million.
- PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $4.35 billion.
- Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.
- TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $3.52 billion.
- Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.
- Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $986.90 million.
- Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.9 per share on revenue of $1.78 billion.
- Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUSHA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.
- Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $3.41 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.
- Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: UFPI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.
