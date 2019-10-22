Market Overview

Harley-Davidson Trades Higher On Q3 Earnings Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 22, 2019 8:26am   Comments
Harley-Davidson Trades Higher On Q3 Earnings Beat

Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) reported adjusted third-quarter earnings of 70 cents per share, which beat the GAAP analyst consensus estimate of 51 cents by 37.25%. This is a 10.26% decrease over earnings of 78 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $1.97 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.04 billion by 89.42%. This is a 75.27% increase over sales of $1.124 billion the same period last year.

Related Link: Harley-Davidson Pauses Production Of Electric Motorcycle

"We are driving stability in our business and bringing data insights and intensified consumer focus to guide our efforts to build committed riders and meet our near and long-term objectives," said Matt Levatich, CEO of Harley-Davidson. "We'll continue to fuel all aspects of the riding experience and add new solutions to fully develop, engage and retain riders through their journey, starting with the very first spark of interest."

Harley-Davidson shares were trading up 6.58% at $39.50 in Tuesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $43.69 and a 52-week low of $30.17.

Posted-In: Earnings News Pre-Market Outlook

