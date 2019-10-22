UPS Trades Lower On Mixed Q3 Earnings

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) reported third-quarter earnings of $2.07 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.06 by 0.49%. This is a 13.74% increase over earnings of $1.82 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $18.32 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $18.35 billion by 0.16%. This is a 5.02% increase over sales of $17.444 billion the same period last year.

"Our results reflect significant progress from our transformation initiatives, and our ability to generate growth and deliver increased efficiencies in a dynamic economic environment," said David Abney, CEO of UPS. "As we recently announced, we continue to forge new partnerships and create innovative solutions to accelerate growth in the most attractive opportunities."

UPS shares were trading down 3.9% at $113.86 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $123.63 and a 52-week low of $89.89.