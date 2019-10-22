Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For October 22, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 22, 2019 5:40am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.02 per share on revenue of $14.87 billion.
  • McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.21 per share on revenue of $5.49 billion.
  • Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $18.43 billion.
  • Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.
  • The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $17.42 billion.
  • Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $8.27 per share on revenue of $3.54 billion.
  • Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.80 per share on revenue of $4.65 billion.
  • The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.38 per share on revenue of $7.38 billion.
  • United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.06 per share on revenue of $18.35 billion.
  • United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.03 per share on revenue of $19.30 billion.
  • The Sherwin-Williams Compan (NYSE: SHW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $6.48 per share on revenue of $4.83 billion.
  • Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $5.56 billion.
  • PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $5.93 billion.
  • The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE: IPG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $2.08
  • billion.
  • Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: ABG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.32 per share on revenue of $1.84 billion.
  • JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $2.07 billion.
  • Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $1.79 billion.
  • Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion.
  • PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $2.57 billion.
  • Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $11.69 billion.
  • UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $7.07 billion.
  • NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.28 per share on revenue of $5.04 billion.
  • Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.21 per share on revenue of $1.72 billion.
  • Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.
  • Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $3.87 per share on revenue of $5.15 billion.
  • Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.29 per share on revenue of $2.89 billion.
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $3.19 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.
  • Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $3.82 billion.
  • Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE: SKX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.
  • Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $565.72 million.
  • Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $753.69 million.
  • iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $259.38 million.
  • Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE: CSL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.29 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.
  • Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE: CNI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $2.93 billion.
  • Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.31 per share on revenue of $643.91 million.
  • W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $1.97 billion.
  • Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $923.15 million.
  • Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $534.20 million.

