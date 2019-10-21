Earnings Scheduled For October 21, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.43 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.
- Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $5.83 billion.
- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.87 per share on revenue of $8.81 billion.
- Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $201.28 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.51 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion.
- TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: AMTD) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.
- Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $599.42 million.
- Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $576.37 million.
- Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $723.62 million.
- Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $119.40 million.
- Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $210.91 million.
- Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $710.85 million.
- Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBTX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $142.12 million.
