Earnings Scheduled For October 21, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 21, 2019 5:37am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.43 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.
  • Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $5.83 billion.
  • SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.87 per share on revenue of $8.81 billion.
  • Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $201.28 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.51 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion.
  • TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: AMTD) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.
  • Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $599.42 million.
  • Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $576.37 million.
  • Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $723.62 million.
  • Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $119.40 million.
  • Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $210.91 million.
  • Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $710.85 million.
  • Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBTX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $142.12 million.

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

