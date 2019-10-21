Market Overview

7 Stocks To Watch For October 21, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 21, 2019 5:37am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $5.83 billion before the opening bell. Halliburton shares gained 0.8% to $18.57 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) to have earned $2.51 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion in the latest quarter. Celanese shares fell 0.3% to close at $121.65 on Friday.
  • Before the markets open, SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.87 per share on revenue of $8.81 billion. SAP shares rose 0.4% to close at $129.13 on Friday.
  • Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR) lowered its FY19 adjusted EBITDA guidance from year-over-year growth to down around 2-4%. Quaker shares fell 6.9% to $149.75 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Analysts expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) to report quarterly earnings at $3.43 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion before the opening bell. Lennox shares gained 1% to close at $253.34 on Friday.
  • After the closing bell, TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: AMTD) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion. TD Ameritrade shares rose 0.1% to close at $36.80 on Friday.
  • Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: FOMX) confirmed the FDA approval of AMZEEQ for moderate to severe acne. Foamix Pharmaceuticals shares gained 4.2% to $3.29 in the after-hours trading session.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

