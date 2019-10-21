7 Stocks To Watch For October 21, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $5.83 billion before the opening bell. Halliburton shares gained 0.8% to $18.57 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) to have earned $2.51 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion in the latest quarter. Celanese shares fell 0.3% to close at $121.65 on Friday.

Before the markets open, SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.87 per share on revenue of $8.81 billion. SAP shares rose 0.4% to close at $129.13 on Friday.

(NYSE: KWR) lowered its FY19 adjusted EBITDA guidance from year-over-year growth to down around 2-4%. Quaker shares fell 6.9% to $149.75 in the after-hours trading session.



Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR) lowered its FY19 adjusted EBITDA guidance from year-over-year growth to down around 2-4%. Quaker shares fell 6.9% to $149.75 in the after-hours trading session.

