8 Stocks To Watch For October 18, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $9.48 billion before the opening bell. Coca-Cola shares rose 1.1% to $54.40 in after-hours trading.
- Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical shares climbed 3% to $545.30 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) to have earned $2.03 per share on revenue of $10.95 billion in the latest quarter. American Express shares rose 0.5% to $119.65 in after-hours trading.
- Before the opening bell, Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $4.36 billion. Synchrony Financial shares gained 0.1% to $34.00 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ: ETFC) reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. E*TRADE shares jumped 5.6% to $41.22 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE: MAN) to report quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $5.33 billion before the opening bell. ManpowerGroup shares slipped 0.1% to $85.80 in after-hours trading.
- Before the markets open, Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $8.51 billion. Schlumberger shares fell 0.1% to $31.85 in after-hours trading.
- Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: NNA) reported a common stock offering with no size disclosed. Navios Maritime Acquisition shares dipped 16.7% to $8.70 in the after-hours trading session.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.