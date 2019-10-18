8 Stocks To Watch For October 18, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $9.48 billion before the opening bell. Coca-Cola shares rose 1.1% to $54.40 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: KO) to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $9.48 billion before the opening bell. Coca-Cola shares rose 1.1% to $54.40 in after-hours trading. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical shares climbed 3% to $545.30 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: ISRG) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical shares climbed 3% to $545.30 in the after-hours trading session.



Analysts are expecting American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) to have earned $2.03 per share on revenue of $10.95 billion in the latest quarter. American Express shares rose 0.5% to $119.65 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: AXP) to have earned $2.03 per share on revenue of $10.95 billion in the latest quarter. American Express shares rose 0.5% to $119.65 in after-hours trading. Before the opening bell, Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $4.36 billion. Synchrony Financial shares gained 0.1% to $34.00 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor