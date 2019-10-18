Earnings Scheduled For October 18, 2019

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE: MAN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $5.33 billion.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $9.48 billion.

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.03 per share on revenue of $10.95 billion.

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $8.51 billion.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $4.36 billion.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share on revenue of $734.08 million.

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $2.86 billion.

Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $344.11 million.

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $476.06 million.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ: ABCB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $213.56 million.

IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ: IBKC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share on revenue of $313.11 million.

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $86.60 million.

County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICBK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $12.81 million.

Acme United Corporation (NYSE: ACU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $36.76 million.