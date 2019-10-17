Market Overview

4 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 17, 2019 5:44pm   Comments
Gainers

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) shares are up 4% after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $3.43, beating estimates by 44 cents. Sales came in at $1.128 billion, beating estimates by $68 million.

Losers

WD-40 Company (NASDAQ: WDFC) shares are down 5% despite reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 63 cents per share, beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $106.744 million, beating estimates by $414,000.

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ: OFLX) shares are down 1% after reporting third-quarter earnings of 33 cents per share, down from 51 cents per share year-over-year.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ: OZK) shares are down 1% after reporting a third-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at 81 cents per share, missing estimates by a penny.

 

