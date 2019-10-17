Honeywell Posts Mixed Q3, CEO Says Company Thriving Despite Macro Uncertainty

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) reported third-quarter earnings of $2.08 per share on Thursday against a $2.01 Street estimate.

The company reported quarterly sales of $9.09 billion, which missed the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion.

"We continue to deliver strong results and returns for our shareowners, even with the ongoing uncertainty in the macroeconomic environment," CEO Darius Adamczyk said in a statement.

“Organic sales growth of 3% was driven by strength across Aerospace, continued demand for commercial fire products in Building Technologies, and broad-based growth in Process Solutions. In addition, Honeywell Connected Enterprise drove double-digit connected software growth, continuing our transformation into a premier software industrial company."

Honeywell shares were trading up 0.23% at $164 at the time of publication during Thursday's premarket session. The stock has a 52-week high of $178.47 and a 52-week low of $123.48.

