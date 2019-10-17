Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For October 17, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 17, 2019 4:36am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For October 17, 2019

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.33 per share on revenue of $5.71 billion.
  • Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $9.70 billion.
  • Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $7.67 billion.
  • Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $9.11 billion.
  • PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $3.91 billion.
  • Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $3.34 billion.
  • SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE: STI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $2.35 billion.
  • Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $5.03 billion.
  • Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion.
  • KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.
  • M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.57 per share on revenue of $1.53 billion.
  • BB&T Corporation (NYSE: BBT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $2.97 billion.
  • Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.7 per share on revenue of $338.51 million.
  • Watsco, Inc. (NYSE: WSO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.23 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.
  • Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE: SNA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.95 per share on revenue of $912.43 million.
  • East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.2 per share on revenue of $371.73 million.
  • WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $216.26 million.
  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $9.18 billion.
  • Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $5.86 billion.
  • Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $382.05 million.
  • Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE: BMI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $111.29 million.
  • Pool Corporation (NASDAQ: POOL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $883.55 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.99 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.
  • E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ETFC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $742.95 million.
  • Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $351.80 million.
  • Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $249.54 million.
  • WD-40 Company (NASDAQ: WDFC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $106.33 million.
  • People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $453.92 million.
  • Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $280.83 million.

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BBT + BMI)

Earnings, Econ Numbers And The Beige Book Pepper The Second Round of The WeTrader Competition
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 8, 2019
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday

Report: WeWork Parent Company Forms Special Committee To Consider $5B Lifeline