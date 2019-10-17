Earnings Scheduled For October 17, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.33 per share on revenue of $5.71 billion.
- Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $9.70 billion.
- Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $7.67 billion.
- Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $9.11 billion.
- PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $3.91 billion.
- Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $3.34 billion.
- SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE: STI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $2.35 billion.
- Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $5.03 billion.
- Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion.
- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.
- M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.57 per share on revenue of $1.53 billion.
- BB&T Corporation (NYSE: BBT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $2.97 billion.
- Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.7 per share on revenue of $338.51 million.
- Watsco, Inc. (NYSE: WSO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.23 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.
- Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE: SNA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.95 per share on revenue of $912.43 million.
- East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.2 per share on revenue of $371.73 million.
- WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $216.26 million.
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $9.18 billion.
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $5.86 billion.
- Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $382.05 million.
- Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE: BMI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $111.29 million.
- Pool Corporation (NASDAQ: POOL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $883.55 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.99 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.
- E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ETFC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $742.95 million.
- Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $351.80 million.
- Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $249.54 million.
- WD-40 Company (NASDAQ: WDFC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $106.33 million.
- People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $453.92 million.
- Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $280.83 million.
