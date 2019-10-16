Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

CSX Improves Operating Ratio In The Third Quarter
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
October 16, 2019 6:12pm   Comments
Share:
CSX Improves Operating Ratio In The Third Quarter

Despite lower revenues in the third quarter of 2019, CSX (NYSE: CSX) lowered its operating ratio to a company record of 56.8 percent, compared with 58.7 percent in the third quarter of 2018.

Operating ratio can be a measure of a railroad's profitability. The lower the percentage, the higher the profitability.

"I am extremely proud of our dedicated team of CSX railroaders for once again setting new records for operating efficiency, customer service and safety this quarter," said James M. Foote, president and chief executive officer. "These results reflect our continued commitment toward being the best run railroad in North America and providing our customers with best-in-class service."

Third-quarter net profit was $856 million, or $1.08/share, compared with $894 million, or $1.05/share in the third quarter of 2018.

Revenue fell by 5 percent in the third quarter to $2.98 billion amid declining revenues for CSX's coal and intermodal segments and a slightly higher merchandise segment. 

Third-quarter expenses were down 8 percent to $1.69 billion, while operating income was "roughly flat" at $1.29 billion, CSX said.

Source: CSX

As with its other Class I railroad counterparts, rail volumes were down for CSX in the third quarter, except for higher volumes for minerals and for agricultural and food products. Fertilizers volumes were flat.

Operating metrics were mixed in the third quarter. CSX reported average train velocity improving by 13 percent to 20.3 miles per hour. But terminal dwell time rose by 3 percent to 9.2 hours. Terminal dwell represents the time a train spends at a terminal.

Source: CSX

CSX executives held an earnings call at 4:30 pm EDT on the results.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: csx Freight Freightwaves Railroads IndustryEarnings News Markets General

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles (CSX)

Earnings Scheduled For October 16, 2019
Goldman Sachs Cuts 2020 Transports Earnings Estimates On Industrial Weakness
Earnings, Econ Numbers And The Beige Book Pepper The Second Round of The WeTrader Competition
Can Precision Scheduled Railroading Save The Railroads' Third-Quarter Profits?
Week 40 Picks Up Where Third Quarter Left Off
Port Report: Resin Exports To Grow With New Charleston Warehouse
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

US Congress Debates Federal Independent Contractor Model

PreMarket Prep Recap: Stormy Outlook For Cloud Stocks, Opioid Makers Rally On Settlement Talks