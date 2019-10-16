Market Overview

5 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 16, 2019 4:38pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) shares are up 5.7% despite reporting a third-quarter earnings miss. Adjusted earnings came in at a loss of 44 cents per share, missing estimates by 12 cents. Sales came in at $2.57 billion, missing estimates by $20 million.
  • Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares are up 7% after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $1.47, beating estimates by 33 cents. Sales came in at $5.245 billion, missing estimates by $50 million.
  • Crown Castle (NYSE: CCI) shares are up 1% after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 58 cents per share, beating estimates by 9 cents. Sales came in at $1.514 billion, beating estimates by $44 million.

Losers

  • United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) shares are down 3.3% after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $5.96, beating estimates by 36 cents. Sales came in at $2.488 billion, beating estimates by $38 million. The company lowered 2019 sales guidance.
  • IBM (NYSE: IBM) shares are down 3% after reporting a third-quarter sales miss. Adjusted earnings came in at $2.68, beating estimates by a penny. Sales came in at $18.03 billion, missing estimates by $190 million. The company reaffirmed 2019 guidance, but was below consensus estimates.

Posted-In: Earnings News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

