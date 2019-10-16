Bank Of America Trades Higher On Q3 Earnings Beat

Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) reported third-quarter earnings of 56 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 51 cents by 9.8%. This is a 15.15% decrease over earnings of 66 cents per share from the same period last year.

Bank of America shares are trading up 1.7% at $30.25 in Wednesday’s pre-market session.

