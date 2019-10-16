Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bank Of America Trades Higher On Q3 Earnings Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 16, 2019 7:10am   Comments
Share:

Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) reported third-quarter earnings of 56 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 51 cents by 9.8%. This is a 15.15% decrease over earnings of 66 cents per share from the same period last year.

Bank of America shares are trading up 1.7% at $30.25 in Wednesday’s pre-market session.

Related Links:

Big Banks Report Q3 Earnings; JPMorgan Leads The Pack

Big Bank Earnings Beats Embolden Large Bank Of America Option Traders

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BAC)

23 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down; Bank of America Profit Tops Estimates
11 Stocks To Watch For October 16, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For October 16, 2019
Big Bank Earnings Beats Embolden Large Bank Of America Option Traders
Bank Earnings Quartet Mostly In Tune, Led By Strength At JPMorgan, Citigroup
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

New Report Shows Cannabis Is Most Popular Among Millennials, While Older Consumers Prefer Flower And Edibles

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Akebia Sues CMS, Roche Raises Guidance Yet Again, Titan Medical Entangled In Credit Crunch