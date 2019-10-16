Market Overview

11 Stocks To Watch For October 16, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 16, 2019 4:02am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $22.79 billion before the opening bell. Bank of America shares rose 0.3% to $29.83 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) to post quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $5.25 billion after the closing bell. Netflix shares rose 0.3% to $284.99 in after-hours trading.
  • Before the markets open, Progressive Corp (NYSE: PGR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $9.65 billion. Progressive shares rose 0.3% to $75.20 in after-hours trading.
  • Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ: SNBR) reported better-than-expected Q3 results and also narrowed FY19 EPS guidance. The company also announced a $500 million buyback. Sleep Number shares climbed 5.9% to $49.61 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE: BK) to have earned $0.99 per share on revenue of $3.91 billion in the latest quarter. Bank of New York Mellon will release earnings before the markets open. Bank of New York Mellon shares rose 0.4% to $44.55 in after-hours trading.
  • After the markets close, Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $2.59 billion. Alcoa shares gained 0.1% to $19.48 in after-hours trading.

  • Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: PRNB) reported an offering of $125 million shares of common stock. Principia Biopharma shares dropped 3% to $29.01 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Wall Street expects IBM Common Stock (NYSE: IBM) to post quarterly earnings at $2.67 per share on revenue of $18.22 billion after the closing bell. International Business Machines shares slipped 0.1% to $142.98 in after-hours trading.
  • Before the opening bell, PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE: PNC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.80 per share on revenue of $4.41 billion. PNC Financial shares gained 0.8% to $143.00 in after-hours trading.
  • United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) reported better-than-expected Q3 earnings and raised FY19 EPS guidance. United Airlines shares gained 1.4% to $89.10 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $5.82 billion before the opening bell. U.S. Bancorp shares rose 1.5% to $54.55 in after-hours trading.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

