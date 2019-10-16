11 Stocks To Watch For October 16, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $22.79 billion before the opening bell. Bank of America shares rose 0.3% to $29.83 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: BAC) to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $22.79 billion before the opening bell. Bank of America shares rose 0.3% to $29.83 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) to post quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $5.25 billion after the closing bell. Netflix shares rose 0.3% to $284.99 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: NFLX) to post quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $5.25 billion after the closing bell. Netflix shares rose 0.3% to $284.99 in after-hours trading.



Before the markets open, Progressive Corp (NYSE: PGR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $9.65 billion. Progressive shares rose 0.3% to $75.20 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: PGR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $9.65 billion. Progressive shares rose 0.3% to $75.20 in after-hours trading. Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ: SNBR) reported better-than-expected Q3 results and also narrowed FY19 EPS guidance. The company also announced a $500 million buyback. Sleep Number shares climbed 5.9% to $49.61 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: SNBR) reported better-than-expected Q3 results and also narrowed FY19 EPS guidance. The company also announced a $500 million buyback. Sleep Number shares climbed 5.9% to $49.61 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE: BK) to have earned $0.99 per share on revenue of $3.91 billion in the latest quarter. Bank of New York Mellon will release earnings before the markets open. Bank of New York Mellon shares rose 0.4% to $44.55 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: BK) to have earned $0.99 per share on revenue of $3.91 billion in the latest quarter. Bank of New York Mellon will release earnings before the markets open. Bank of New York Mellon shares rose 0.4% to $44.55 in after-hours trading. After the markets close, Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $2.59 billion. Alcoa shares gained 0.1% to $19.48 in after-hours trading.

